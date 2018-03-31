Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found by police

Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood found by police. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 12-year-old girl from Camden County was found by police more than a day after she went missing.

Investigators believe she was traveling with 21-year-old Liam Heim.

Police say Heim took the girl to the Extended Stay America near the Airport on Bartram Avenue and sexually assaulted her.

According to police sources, Liam Heim is in custody.

Heim is wanted for luring and allegedly sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl he met online.

Sources say Heim traveled to the Delaware Valley from Florida to meet his alleged victim.

Authorities first reported the girl missing this past Thursday.

Detectives say she went to school then was last seen at the Collingswood PATCO Speedline station around 2 p.m.

Authorities say she was with a man now identified as Heim.

