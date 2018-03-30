SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train

Person struck by El train: Brian Taff reports from Action News at 11 p.m., March 30, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA officials said one person is dead after being struck by a train on the Market-Frankford line.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the tunnel near 30th Street Station.

Officials said the victim was in the tunnel between 15th Street and 30th Street Station when they were struck by a westbound train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

SEPTA says to expect delays in service.

