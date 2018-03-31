1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond

1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
PA State Police say speed looks to be a factor in an early morning crash that killed one and injured another.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Saturday when the driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a guardrail and rolled over several times, eventually rolling down off the highway onto Wheatsheaf Lane in the city's Port Richmond section.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

The 21-year-old victim died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man remains at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

His condition is not known.

