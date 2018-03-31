U.S. & WORLD

Therapy dog returns home after going missing during carjacking

EMBED </>More Videos

Therapy dog returns home after going missing during carjacking. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

A therapy dog is back home in Colorado after being away for more than three weeks.

Mia the pit bull was taken from her owner after he was carjacked.

Mia provides emotional support for people with cancer.

Her owner posted to Facebook asking for help. The post was shared thousands of times.

Little did he know, a good Samaritan spotted her and took her in.

Mia's owner says he is thankful for everyone who posted a flyer or shared his post online to help get her back home.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldpit bulltherapydogcarjacking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News