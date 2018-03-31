EDUCATION

Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth

EMBED </>More Videos

Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

Loud music and flashing lights might be distracting to some, but one library in Nevada is using it to draw in high schoolers.

The DJ Learning Lab can be found at the Enterprise Public Library.

Teenagers come in with no DJ experience and afterward they manage to get paying gigs.

The lab has seven boards used to teach teens how to spin discs.

The best part? It brings them into the library.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldmusiclibrariesNevada
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News