Shuttle bus catches fire at London airport

LONDON (WPVI) --A shocking sight for passengers at an airport in London.
Cell phone video shows what looked like a wall of fire right outside the doors to the terminals.
The scary situation was a shuttle bus engulfed in flames.
The fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky and forced Stansted Airport officials to cancel flights last night.
All airport operations are back to normal Saturday morning.
Officials say an electrical issue sparked the fire, and no one was hurt.
