Loose monkey draws curious crowds in South Florida

Loose monkey draws curious crowds in South Florida.

A monkey is drawing big, curious crowds in South Florida - and this wild animal is not at a zoo.

The monkey has been hanging around North Miami Beach for the past ten days.

He stays in trees for a few days at a time, occasionally making a run for it, only to eventually be spotted again.

Neighbors seem to be enjoying the wild situation.

Florida wildlife officers have been called to investigate, but they say the monkey is just fine.

He likely came from a beach 12 miles north, known to be home to more than three dozen other wild monkeys.

