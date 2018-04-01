Police: Missing 15-year-old from Clementon safely located

CLEMENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --UPDATE: Clementon police said missing juvenile Reyna Medina has been safely located.
Original post below:
Police in Clementon, New Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.
Fifteen-year-old Reyna Medina was last seen at her residence on the 200 block of Ohil Avenue in Clementon around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 30.
She reportedly left to visit an unknown friend and they were possibly headed to an unknown destination in Burlington County.
Medina is described as a hispanic female, approximately 5'4" and 162 pounds. She is believed to be wearing all black with white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clementon Police Department.
