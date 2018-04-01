SOCIETY

Collegeville Bakery holds rally for family who lost sons in fire

Collegeville Bakery raises money for family who lost sons in fire.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Residents of Collegeville rallied around a family devastated by fire.

Proceeds from a raffle organized by The Collegeville Italian Bakery were given to the Lukens family on Saturday.

The family tragically lost two sons Bryan and Parker when their Schwenksville home went up in flames last December.

Watch the report from Action News at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2017.



On Saturday, the Lukens received a check for more than $1,500.



The winner of the raffle receive a 45 pound, hollow, chocolate Easter egg imported from Italy.
Community rallies around surviving members of Schwenksville fire family



