6 Minute Meals: V Street's Spicy Cold Noodles

This 6-minute Meal and a Deal is for those who are craving some noodles.Alicia Vitarelli is in the "V Street" kitchen learning how to make spicy cold noodles.Chef Rich Landau's spicy cold noodles topped with warm grilled mushroomsIngredients:Pre-cooked and chilled noodles of choice (The Chef used Ramen; he also recommends Udon or Soba)Mushrooms of choice (The Chef used King Oyster mushrooms)Whatever vegetables & herbs you happen to have on hand (The Chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro & scallions. He also recommends celery and tofu)Chili Paste (any store-bought variety)TamariBlack VinegarSesame SeedsFor Marinade:Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, five spice powder & a dash of black vinegarInstructions:-Cook ahead noodles of choice, shock them, toss them with oil and store in fridge until you're ready to prepare your meal.Chef Tip: Any oil will do but he prefers sesame oilSlice mushrooms, coat with marinade and cook for 60-90 seconds on high heat on each side, until caramelizedChef Tip: Cut off the bottoms; they tend to be a little tougherChef Tip: The thinner you slice, the faster they cookChef Tip: You can grill outside, on a griddle or in frying pan on stovetop-While mushrooms are cooking, add fresh vegetables to your noodles to taste. The chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro and scallions. You can use whatever you have and/or like.-Add chili paste, tamari and a dash of black vinegar.-Toss and transfer to your serving bowl-Cut your cooked mushrooms into smaller pieces and add as many as you like to the top of the noodle dish-Garnish with a few more scallions and sesame seeds. Serve & EnjoyMention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off either the Dan Dan Noodles or the Miso butter Noodles at V Street through next Monday, April 2nd.V Street126 S 19th StPhiladelphia, PA 19103(267) 687-2137http://vstreetfood.com/https://www.facebook.com/VStreet-565105423573751/V Street126 S 19th StPhiladelphia, PA 19103(267) 687-2137------