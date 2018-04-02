6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meals: V Street's Spicy Cold Noodles

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meal & Deal. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

This 6-minute Meal and a Deal is for those who are craving some noodles.

Alicia Vitarelli is in the "V Street" kitchen learning how to make spicy cold noodles.
The Meal:

Chef Rich Landau's spicy cold noodles topped with warm grilled mushrooms
Ingredients:
Pre-cooked and chilled noodles of choice (The Chef used Ramen; he also recommends Udon or Soba)
Mushrooms of choice (The Chef used King Oyster mushrooms)
Whatever vegetables & herbs you happen to have on hand (The Chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro & scallions. He also recommends celery and tofu)
Chili Paste (any store-bought variety)
Tamari
Black Vinegar
Sesame Seeds

For Marinade:
Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, five spice powder & a dash of black vinegar

Instructions:
-Cook ahead noodles of choice, shock them, toss them with oil and store in fridge until you're ready to prepare your meal.

Chef Tip: Any oil will do but he prefers sesame oil

Slice mushrooms, coat with marinade and cook for 60-90 seconds on high heat on each side, until caramelized
Chef Tip: Cut off the bottoms; they tend to be a little tougher
Chef Tip: The thinner you slice, the faster they cook
Chef Tip: You can grill outside, on a griddle or in frying pan on stovetop

-While mushrooms are cooking, add fresh vegetables to your noodles to taste. The chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro and scallions. You can use whatever you have and/or like.
-Add chili paste, tamari and a dash of black vinegar.
-Toss and transfer to your serving bowl
-Cut your cooked mushrooms into smaller pieces and add as many as you like to the top of the noodle dish
-Garnish with a few more scallions and sesame seeds. Serve & Enjoy

The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off either the Dan Dan Noodles or the Miso butter Noodles at V Street through next Monday, April 2nd.

V Street
126 S 19th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 687-2137
http://vstreetfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet-565105423573751/

V Street
126 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 687-2137
http://vstreetfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet-565105423573751/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Dewey Burger
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Southwest Salmon Salad
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Buddakan's Chicken & Ginger Dumplings
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Beef & Mushroom Skewers
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News