Mayor Jim Kenney Kicks Off Immigrant Business Week, Criticizes President Trump's Immigration Tweets

Kenney Kicks Off Immigrant Business Week, Criticizes Trump. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5pm on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mayor Jim Kenney kicked off the Second Annual Immigrant Business Week at City Hall on Monday morning.

Eight immigrant business owners were recognized at the reception for their contributions to the local economy. Most of the awardees were Latino.

"Heaven, Philly is heaven," said Alberto Carrasco, owner of D'Classico Barbershop.
Though the event was meant to be a positive one, President Donald Trump's latest round of tweets reviving his attacks on illegal immigration and DACA loomed large over the room. Mayor Kenney wasted no time in addressing it.

"In light of the environment that we are dealing with in America, I'm glad that Philadelphia stands out as a welcoming wonderful place for people to want to be here," said Mayor Kenney.

Kenney has long been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, particularly on the issue of immigration.
"When I look at the folks in this room who have come here under great trials and tribulations and work and pay their taxes and are decent people, there's more decency in their little finger than his whole body," said Kenney.

"I love Philadelphia," said Ricardo Hurtado, owner of Los Tacos. "It's very dear to me for giving us the opportunity to build to contribute and grow."

"I know that immigrants, we come to this country to work, some people do come to do bad things but not all of them," added Carrasco. "But most of us come here to have a better opportunity and a better life," he added.

