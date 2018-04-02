Villanova announces road closures near campus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3292177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Countdown to the National Championship. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018.

The Villanova Wildcats will be playing in the NCAA Championship Game Monday night in San Antonio, Texas.But there will be tons of fans cheering them on back in Radnor Township.In anticipation of another title celebration for Nova, university and Radnor police have set up a plan for crowd control and managing campus access.Roadways near Villanova University will be subjected to closures to traffic starting at the second half, including a portion of Lancaster Avenue between Black Friar Road and Spring Mill Road.SEPTA said it will be a normal night for service, with all trains running and stopping at all stops including those on Villanova's campus.Additional police officers will be assigned to the area, including the Pennsylvania State Police mounted unit.------