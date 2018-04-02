VILLANOVA

Villanova announces road closures near campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Closures announced ahead of Villanova game. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Villanova Wildcats will be playing in the NCAA Championship Game Monday night in San Antonio, Texas.

But there will be tons of fans cheering them on back in Radnor Township.

In anticipation of another title celebration for Nova, university and Radnor police have set up a plan for crowd control and managing campus access.

Roadways near Villanova University will be subjected to closures to traffic starting at the second half, including a portion of Lancaster Avenue between Black Friar Road and Spring Mill Road.

SEPTA said it will be a normal night for service, with all trains running and stopping at all stops including those on Villanova's campus.

Additional police officers will be assigned to the area, including the Pennsylvania State Police mounted unit.
EMBED More News Videos

Countdown to the National Championship. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspa. newsroad closurevillanovamarch madnessRadnor Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VILLANOVA
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Baseball goes high-tech on Villlanova's campus
Lower Merion school plan may close newly opened Stoneleigh
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team
More villanova
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News