Police: Killing of robbery suspect in Chester justified

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say an armed robber was shot and killed on Easter Sunday in Chester, Pa.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Pennell Street. Police arrived on the scene to find 23-year-old Tyler Reed-Knox on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the Chester Police Department, Tyler-Knox was attempting to rob someone at gunpoint.

There was a struggle, police say, and that led to Tyler-Knox being shot.

Police say the district attorney's office decided that no charges will be filed, and this was determined to be a justified homicide.

