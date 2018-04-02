SPORTS

Villanova students gear up for on-campus watch party

EMBED </>More Videos

Students anticipate Villanova win at campus watch party: Annie McCormick Reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 2, 2018 (WPVI)

By
VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
This is it. A time for true blue fans to be blue down to their very fingertips.

Some Villanova seniors were ready to go, among those waiting near the entrance to the Connelly Center's main watch party venue on campus Monday.

The thinking is that about a 1000 students will be able to gather en masse inside.

The viewing room won't open till later, but Allyson Weaver has been waiting since around 12:30 p.m.

"We want to be first people there," said Weaver.

EMBED More News Videos

Villanova students ready to cheer team to a win: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 5 p.m., April 2, 2018



Not everyone will make it inside. To handle the spillover, the university is setting up for outside viewing, despite the chilly temperatures.

"They expect big crown out here --1,500 to 2,000 from the overflow from the Connelly center -- watching on two big screens," said John Wolk, of JMW Entertainment Group.

For authorities, the biggest issue is post-game safety. Two years ago, joyful students spilled out onto Lancaster Avenue.

If need be this year, it's possible police will shut down Lancaster from Black Friar to Spring Mill.
Radnor Police and others will man an operations room. The goal: if there is a celebration, to make sure it is safe.

"With road closures, often people are on GPS or cell phones getting directions," said Radnor Police Deputy Supt. Christopher Flanagan. "People really need to keep eyes on the road. A lot of people will be going back and forth."

Flanagan said last time Villanova won the championship, as many as 16 high schools had entire classes of people showing up, which means tons of people out walking.
EMBED More News Videos

Villanova prepares Connelly Center for student watch party: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., April 2, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsvillanovaNCAAcollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News