HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Babies with heart defects have impacts on mothers

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Babies with heart defects have impacts on mothers - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mothers who have babies born with a heart defect could be at a greater risk for heart problems themselves down the line.

Obviously, caring for an infant with a heart problem is a challenge. Now researchers say it can also be a sign of problems for mothers in the future.

They followed more than one million women in Canada. The doctors say moms with babies with heart problems were more likely to be hospitalized later with their own heart disease and if the babies had critical defects, the mother's risk for heart attack doubled.

Doctors don't know whether there's a genetic factor, or if it's stress or possibly ignoring their own health.

They remind all moms to take care of themselves as well.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckheart defectsbabyparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News