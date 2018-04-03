WATCH: Villanova Wildcats earn their 'One Shining Moment'

It's catchy.It's emotional.It's tradition.'One Shining Moment' has been playing for three decades to culminate the college basketball season.The song was written by David Barrett and has been performed by a number of artists including Luther Vandross.And on Monday night, for the second time in three years, the Villanova Wildcats not only got to raise the championship trophy, but got the spotlight in the 'One Shining Moment' music video.Take a look at all the excitement of March Madness and Villanova's road to the Final Four victory:And just for the fun of it, here's the 2016 version, too.------