City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WPVI) --Philadelphia is quickly going from the city of underdogs to the City of Champions.
From one championship team to another, Philadelphia Eagles players are congratulating the Villanova Wildcats on their big win, just a few months removed from the Birds' Super Bowl victory.
The Philadelphia Eagles posted images of players giving the Villanova 'V' sign. "V for victory. Congrats to the National Champions, @NovaMBB!" #LetsMarchNova" the team tweeted.
V for victory.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 3, 2018
Congrats to the National Champions, @NovaMBB! #LetsMarchNova pic.twitter.com/gVtKzFjdA6
Kicker Jake Elliott tweeted, "City of Champions #PhillyPhilly"
City of Champions #PhillyPhilly— Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) April 3, 2018
Offensive tackle Lane Johnson tweeted, "Another [trophy] for Philly! #NationalChampionship" with a GIF of DJ Khaled's 'Another one' quote.
Another 🏆 for Philly! 💪 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/CMiyp1yovl— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) April 3, 2018
Running back Kenjon Barner tweeted, "Major S/O to Villanova!! Philly stand UP!! 1st the SuperBowl now NCAA champions is say it's a great start to the year for sports in Philly!!!"
Major S/O to Villanova!! Philly stand UP!! 1st the SuperBowl now NCAA 🏀champions is say it's a great start to the year for sports in Philly!!!— Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) April 3, 2018
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor tweeted, "Philly!!!!!!!!"
Philly‼️‼️‼️‼️— Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) April 3, 2018
Cornerback Sidney Jones tweeted, "Congrats @NovaMBB."
Congrats @NovaMBB— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) April 3, 2018
The voice of the Eagles, commentator Merrill Reese, said, "Jim Nantz said what we were all thinking....Philadelphia has become "a city of champions". I think we can safely say that this Villanova team is the greatest college basketball team in our area's history. They absolutely ran away with this tournament!!!"
Jim Nantz said what we were all thinking....Philadelphia has become “a city of champions”. I think we can safely say that this Villanova team is the greatest college basketball team in our area’s history. They absolutely ran away with this tournament!!!— Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) April 3, 2018
Tight end Zach Ertz tweeted "Divincenzo... LETS GOOOO!!!" Donte DiVincenzo had 31 points for the Wildcats, the most scored against the Michigan Wolverines this season.
Divincenzo... LETS GOOOO!!!— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 3, 2018
Defensive end Chris Long also wanted to show his support for DiVincenzo, even if he spelled the Villanova star's name wrong.
Divencenzo pic.twitter.com/Hk81jPJezc— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 3, 2018
"I know I spelled it wrong, whatever," he commented.
