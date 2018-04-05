PARADE

Villanova Parade in Philadelphia: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info

Previewing the Villanova Championship Parade. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Villanova Wildcats will be honored with a championship parade in Philadephia after their NCAA tournament win, and 6abc is your official Villanova parade station!

The Villanova National Championship Parade will take place Thursday, April 5 and you can watch it on 6abc and 6abc.com.

City prepares for Villanova championship parade: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 4 p.m., April 4, 2018


Villanova officials say the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 20th and Market streets and will end at Dilworth Park.



Villanova University will be closed on Thursday for the parade festivities.

Meanwhile, the City of Philadelphia and SEPTA have released their plans for the parade.

Villanova parade details released. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on April 3, 2018.

CITY OF PHILADELPHIA:

Road Closures

Parade elements will assemble on 2000-2900 Market Street beginning at 9:30AM. The parade will commence at 11:00AM. The parade will start at 20th & Market Streets and proceed eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street, southbound on 15th Street to South Penn Square, eastbound on South Penn Square, terminating on South Penn Square west of Broad Street. The rally portion of the event will commence at 11:45AM, and the event is scheduled to conclude at 12:30PM.

The following streets will be closed starting at 9:30AM until approximately 12:00PM on Thursday, April 5th:

2000-2900 Market Street
Cross traffic will not be permitted during this timeframe

The following streets will be closed starting at 10:00AM until approximately 1:00PM on Thursday, April 5th:

1600-1900 Market Street
16th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
17th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
18th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
19th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
20th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 10:00AM until approximately 3:00PM on Thursday, April 5th:

1500 Market Street
15th Street from Race Street to Chestnut Street
S. Penn Square from 15th Street to Broad Street

All affected streets will be serviced and reopened as the march progresses. Additional closures and lane restrictions may be necessary in the interest of public safety. Motorists are advised to use caution and obey instructions of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6:00AM-4:00PM on Thursday, April 5th:

1400 JFK Blvd. (South Side)
1500-1600 JFK Blvd. (Both Sides)
1700 JFK Blvd. (Both Sides)
1500-2900 Market Street (Both Sides)
15th Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street (Both Sides)
S. Penn Square from 15th Street to Broad Street (South Side)
Please obey all "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

SEPTA

Extra capacity will be added to SEPTA's Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL), Market- Frankford Line (MFL) and Broad Street Line (BSL). The NHSL provides service from the Villanova University area with stops at Radnor and Villanova Stations (Please noteStadium Station is currently closed for renovations).

NHSL passengers can transfer to the MFL at 69th Street Transportation Center to continue the trip to Center City.

Regional Rail is also an option for fans traveling to the parade, as SEPTA's Paoli/Thorndale Line serves stations in Radnor, Villanova and Rosemont.

Paoli/Thorndale Line trains operate approximately every 30 minutes. Schedule details are available at www.septa.org/schedules/rail/index.html.

Parade routing will impact SEPTA service through Center City. Bus Routes 2, 4, 7, 16,17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 62, 124 and 125 will be detoured around City Hall and Dilworth Park from approximately 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday. Complete detour information will be posted in the System Status section of www.septa.org.

SEPTA's 15th Street MFL stations and the City Hall BSL station are scheduled to remain open during the parade; however, if conditions become overcrowded, those stations will be bypassed. Passengers should use 13th Street MFL and Walnut-Locust BSL stations in the event 15th and City Hall Stations are closed. Train announcements will be made and SEPTA personnel will be on-hand to direct passengers to the parade route. Passengers for Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 should look for service announcements regarding possible station closures.

Ducis Rodgers speaks with Wildcats after victory on April 2, 2018.



Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 for their second NCAA Final Four title in three years.

In 2016, the team with star players Daniel Ochefu, Ryan Arcidiacono, Kris Jenkins, and Josh Hart brought a championship to the Philadelphia area and was awarded a parade of their own.

The Wildcats are making their way down Market Street and cheering along with fans in their Victory Parade.



The procession included the Cardinal O'Hara High School marching band and members of the 1985 National Champion Wildcat team.
Introducing the 2016 National Champion Villanova Wildcats!



Two years later, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Eagles honored with Philly's first Super Bowl parade. Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Jeff Skversky report during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 8, 2018.



Hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans lined up Broad Street in February as MVP quarterback Nick Foles and the Birds celebrated their NFL championship.

The Super Bowl champs gave a rally for the ages at the Philadelphia Museum of Art - especially Jason Kelce and his Mummers outfit.
VIDEO: Jason Kelce's rousing speech at Eagles parade finale. Watch the video everyone is talking about from February 8, 2018.



Now, on Thursday, crowds will gather once again in Philadelphia to cheer on the national champions from Radnor Township.

