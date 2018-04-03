Police: House cleaner stole checks from 72-year-old client

A Delaware house cleaner is accused of stealing checks from a 72-year-old client.Jodi Wright, 39, of Felton was hired to clean a home in Greenwood back in December, police say.In March, the victim noticed multiple unauthorized transactions from her bank account.According to police, there were 25 fraudulent transactions totaling $9,200. Investigators say Wright would steal the checks and forge the victim's signature before cashing them.Wright is facing theft and forgery charges. She was arraigned and released on $128,000 unsecured bond.Investigators want to know if there are any other victims out there. If you believe you were victimized, you are asked to contact your local police department.------