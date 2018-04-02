FOOD & DRINK

'Hidden Gem Cafe' Debuts In Chinatown With Hong Kong-style Cuisine

Photo: Marie S./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new Hong Kong-style cafe in town. The fresh arrival to Chinatown, called Hidden Gem Cafe, is located at 122 N. 10th St.

The cafe features a bright, modern interior and affordable prices, with most meals under $8.

On the menu, look for offerings such as leek dumplings, Taiwanese egg pancakes, chicken congee and noodle soup with egg and Spam.

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new Hong Kong-style cafe has gotten a favorable response.

Quan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20th, said, "Perfect place to grab a quick home-cooked-style meal for a very cheap price. The dishes are as authentic as the ones that you would get back from the mainland or your grandparents' cooking; definitely brings back the taste from early childhood memories."

Yelper Marie S. added, "Hidden Gem serves Hong Kong-style breakfast and cafe food in a modern and comfortable setting. ... I am happy that this not-so-hidden cafe has opened on one of Chinatown's major thoroughfares."

Head on over to check it out: Hidden Gem Cafe is open daily from 8am-8pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News