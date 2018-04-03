Study: Adults with diabetes least likely to go to dentist

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There's a new concern about how adults with diabetes are managing their health.
A new study shows they're consistently the least likely to go to the dentist.
This is despite having a greater risk for problems like inflammation around the gums that can actually make their diabetes worse.
So take this as a reminder - everyone - but especially if you have diabetes, you should be getting a dental check-up at least once a year.
