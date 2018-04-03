BUSINESS

Check Out The Newest Businesses To Open In Philadelphia

Photo: Kin Boutique/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia? From a curated apparel boutique to an African-American bookstore, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open for business around town.

Kin Boutique



Owner Joey Clark. | Photo: Kin Boutique/Yelp

A newcomer to 1014 Pine St. in Washington Square West, Kin Boutique offers women's clothing, men's clothing and accessories. The boutique hopes to "make fashion easy and comfortable for everyone with a laid-back environment and personalized customer service," it writes on its Yelp page. Look for brands like Senso and The Fifth Label, amongst others.

Paris Baguette



Photo: Kelly C./Yelp

Korean bakery Paris Baguette recently arrived at 923 Arch St. in Chinatown with its signature baked goods and speciality coffee and tea offerings. Look for a wide variety of sweet and savory eats, including green tea cake, cream puffs and bacon cheddar cornbread. It also serves light breakfast lunch fare like sandwiches and salads.

Best Buy Furniture



Photo: Best Buy Furniture/Yelp

Head over to 9490 Blue Grass Rd. in Pennypack and you'll find Best Buy Furniture. The store offers an extensive selection of furniture for the home, including for children.

Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books



PHOTO: CHRISTINA H./YELP


Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books is a new bookstore specializing in African-American books that recently opened its doors at 5445 Germantown Ave. The new Germantown bookshop and eatery comes courtesy of local activist and academic Marc Lamont Hill, and so far, it has received an enthusiastic response from local Yelpers; they've given it five stars out of 37 reviews.

Pho Street



Photo: Marianne A./Yelp

Fast-casual eatery Pho Street offers Vietnamese fare at 2104 Market St. in Center City. In addition to banh mi, rice plates and vermicelli bowls, diners can also build their own pho.

Ultimo Coffee



Photo: Patricia H./Yelp

Local coffee roaster Ultimo Coffee recently debuted a new location at 238 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse. Look for coffees made with specialty beans from Ethiopia, Panama and Kenya, as well as locally sourced donuts and pastries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News