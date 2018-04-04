Joan from Delco shows up at 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2516111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch highlights from the call, and the moment Joan Leary won!

Kelly & Ryan surprise Joan from Garnet Valley on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on December 27, 2017.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest welcomed a very special guest from our area to their audience during Wednesday's show - someone whose story touched not only those in the Delaware Valley, but all over the country."We have someone really special in the audience," Kelly said during the opening segment of 'Live with Kelly & Ryan.'"We had a trivia caller last October that really made an impact not just on us here, but really made an impact on everybody," Kelly said.Kelly then showed the clip from last fall of the hosts calling Joan Leary of Garnet Valley to answer a trivia question.After a surprised and excited Joan answered the phone back on October 10th, Ryan asked how she was doing."Well you're not going to believe this, but I just got out of the hospital," she replied.Joan told the hosts that she had breast cancer, and had just gotten home days earlier after undergoing a mastectomy.Before the hosts asked the trivia question about the previous day's show, Joan requested that they "please make it easy."So, Ryan asked, "Joan, who are you speaking to on the phone right now?""Kelly and Ryan," Joan correctly answered, winning herself a trip to Fairmont Mayakoba Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.Then in December, on the Viewer Choice 2017 episode, the call with Joan was voted the number one clip of the year.Kelly said, "I am so glad this is number one."Kelly and Ryan checked up with Joan through FaceTime live on the air."I feel wonderful. I'm back at the gym. I'm cancer-free," Joan told the hosts. "You don't know what you've done for me. I just can't thank you enough."Kelly replied, "Joan, I don't think you know what you did for us and for everybody, not just in our studio audience, but everybody at home watching, we were all so with you in that moment, and we are so thankful that you are doing so great and you are cancer free and back at the gym. You're just a ray of positivity and I think you inspired a lot of people that day."Kelly and Ryan then invited Joan to be their guest at an upcoming show."We'll do the whole thing. We'll take care of everything. We can go out to dinner. I can take you to the gym, whatever you want," Kelly said."I'm in shock. Yes, thank you," Joan said.That brought us to Wednesday's show where Ryan revealed that Joan and her husband John went on the Mexico trip she won in October."It looks like a dream," Kelly said as photos from the trip were shown on screen.Kelly spoke about how she felt connected to Joan after speaking to her for the first time."There was a moment where I felt 'wow, I really feel connected to this woman. I wonder if it's just me.' [Ryan] said the same thing. The audience said the same thing. So once in a while you're not off. It is as amazing as you think," Kelly said.The two then introduced Joan and John who were sitting in the audience.Joan was excited for her full day of excursions with Kelly in New York, including a workout at fitness studio AKT."You look super fit," Kelly told Joan."Oh. Well. I guess," Joan replied with a laugh."We're so happy to see you and you look fabulous," Kelly said.Joan told the hosts, "I feel fabulous because of you. Thank you."Kelly and Ryan told Joan how special it was for them for her to be in the studio."We're always happy to see members of our audience, but we are especially happy to see you," Kelly said."And we love seeing your smile," Ryan added. "Thanks for being here smiling."From his past experience, Ryan had one small suggestion for Joan about her upcoming workout with Kelly."I've tried to keep up with her. I had to pretend I had a cold. She's going to pitch the 90 minute, do the 60," Ryan said as Joan smiled from the front row.------