Service dogs in training visit Disneyland

The animals are being trained by Canine Companions for Independence, an organization that provides assistance dogs to adults, children, and vets with disabilities. The group trains dogs to become service dogs, hearing dogs, facility dogs, and skilled companion dogs.
Ortega the dog, who was wearing a Winnie the Pooh Bear hat, met the silly old bear himself!
Ortega appreciates all of your love, you guys!!! 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/qBd183qgAH— Kendra 🐶 (@Kendraandziggy) April 1, 2018
The dogs took their field trip to improve their socialization skills.
Yesterday Disney Land had a service dog field trip. If this isn’t the cutest thing pic.twitter.com/fGmrjqf3ln— Nicole Brown (@NicoleTatum26) March 30, 2018
The pups even enjoyed some of the rides!
Not sure yet! But I’ll let you know 😉 pic.twitter.com/sXS4HmPUt8— Kendra 🐶 (@Kendraandziggy) April 1, 2018
Beignet the dog seemed particularly amused by Chip and Dale:
Of course you can! There’s this one too ☺️ pic.twitter.com/NbbQiOFIbt— Kendra 🐶 (@Kendraandziggy) April 1, 2018
One of the handlers, Kendra Clark, says meeting the characters was the dogs' favorite part of the trip!
Meeting the characters was their favorite part of the trip!!! 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/XxPlx3Lghg— Kendra 🐶 (@Kendraandziggy) April 3, 2018
Another tweet by Clark says the dogs will be back for another visit in the fall:
They’ll be back in October!!!! pic.twitter.com/jINtRdULYJ— Kendra 🐶 (@Kendraandziggy) April 1, 2018