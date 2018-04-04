PETS & ANIMALS

Service dogs in training visit Disneyland

Service dogs in training dressed up as Disney characters during their trip to Disneyland.

A group of service dogs in training visited Disneyland dressed up as Disney characters, much to the delight of Twitter users.

The animals are being trained by Canine Companions for Independence, an organization that provides assistance dogs to adults, children, and vets with disabilities. The group trains dogs to become service dogs, hearing dogs, facility dogs, and skilled companion dogs.

Ortega the dog, who was wearing a Winnie the Pooh Bear hat, met the silly old bear himself!



The dogs took their field trip to improve their socialization skills.



The pups even enjoyed some of the rides!


Beignet the dog seemed particularly amused by Chip and Dale:



One of the handlers, Kendra Clark, says meeting the characters was the dogs' favorite part of the trip!



Another tweet by Clark says the dogs will be back for another visit in the fall:

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
