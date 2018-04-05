Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Merion police are searching for a man accused of stalking two teenage girls at the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say the girls noticed the man following them around the mall for about an hour and a half.


He had a bike helmet with a cloth inside it.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th.

Police also released a photo of the suspect's possible vehicle.



Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion police.

