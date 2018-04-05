JEOPARDY

Reese Witherspoon reacts to having her own Jeopardy! category

Reese Witherspoon reacts to her own Jeopardy category.

Actress Reese Witherspoon has plenty of accomplishments: She has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and is known for her philanthropy.

Now she can add one more to her list: a Jeopardy category dedicated to just her.

On Monday's episode, the game show used Witherspoon's three-decade career as the basis for an entire "Reese Witherspoon Movies" column.

The first clue: "Singer June Carter."

Contestant Daniel rang in first, but was unable to come up with a response.

Emily was able to give the correct question: "What is 'Walk the Line?'"

That clip made its way to Witherspoon, who posted it on her social media pages.

She added the caption: "You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! Way to go, Emily! Jeopardy this made my day!"



Jeopardy tweeted Witherspoon back, "Making @RWitherspoon's day makes our day! It's an endless cycle of day-making."


Emily gave all the correct questions in that category, but Daniel went on to win the game.

