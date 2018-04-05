Now she can add one more to her list: a Jeopardy category dedicated to just her.
On Monday's episode, the game show used Witherspoon's three-decade career as the basis for an entire "Reese Witherspoon Movies" column.
The first clue: "Singer June Carter."
Contestant Daniel rang in first, but was unable to come up with a response.
Emily was able to give the correct question: "What is 'Walk the Line?'"
That clip made its way to Witherspoon, who posted it on her social media pages.
She added the caption: "You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! Way to go, Emily! Jeopardy this made my day!"
You gotta be quicker than that, Daniel! 🤦🏻♂️🤣 Way to go, Emily! 🙋🏻 @Jeopardy this made my day! pic.twitter.com/EKXvNWoNpa— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 4, 2018
Jeopardy tweeted Witherspoon back, "Making @RWitherspoon's day makes our day! It's an endless cycle of day-making."
Making @RWitherspoon's day makes our day! It's an endless cycle of day-making. https://t.co/cb1RIP6g30— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 4, 2018
Emily gave all the correct questions in that category, but Daniel went on to win the game.
