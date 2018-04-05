Video shows vandal scratching racial slurs on victim's car in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are on the hunt for a suspect caught on camera scratching racial slurs on a woman's car in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Memphis Street.


Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the car, then lying down on the sidewalk while scratching the driver's side door repeatedly.

After several minutes of this activity, the suspect gets up and walks away.

Anyone with information about the vandal or the crime is asked to contact Det. Hagy at the Philadelphia Police East Detective Division: 215-686-3243/3244.

