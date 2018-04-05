Serial package thief caught on camera in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a serial package thief caught on surveillance video in North Philadelphia.

It happened at 5:32 a.m. on March 29th and then again at 6 a.m. on April 2nd at an apartment building in the 1300 block of North 15th Street.


Police say the suspect smashed door glass to break into the front lobby, then grabbed several packages and fled.

Investigators released this description of the suspect:

Black male, wearing a dark colored jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black and gray New Balance sneakers and carrying a dark colored shoulder bag.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect you are asked to contact Det. McClain at the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssurveillance videotheftpackage theftNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News