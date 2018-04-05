Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a serial package thief caught on surveillance video in North Philadelphia.It happened at 5:32 a.m. on March 29th and then again at 6 a.m. on April 2nd at an apartment building in the 1300 block of North 15th Street.Police say the suspect smashed door glass to break into the front lobby, then grabbed several packages and fled.Investigators released this description of the suspect:If you have any information about this crime or this suspect you are asked to contact Det. McClain at the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094.------