Justin Timberlake helps fan announce pregnancy during Detroit concert

Justin Timberlake helped a fan make a very special announcement during his concert in Detroit.Justin stopped the show to take a moment to help life-long fan Darcell Baxtresser announce her pregnancy.Baxtresser and her friends were seated stageside during the April 2nd show when Justin noticed they were holding a small sign that caught his interest.The sign read, "Will you help me announce my pregnancy?" and he decided to do just that.Justin grabbed the sign from Baxtresser and revealed the expected delivery date, November 1, to the entire arena.According to her friends, Baxtresser has been a fan of Justin Timberlake and his music since she was six-years-old.