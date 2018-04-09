FYI PHILLY

A feeding frenzy around Philly neighborhoods

This weekend on FYI, it's a feeding frenzy around the city. We're checking out new restaurants and brewpubs in Center City, the neighborhoods and the suburbs. Plus we dive into Philadelphia's Magazine guide for best brunches.

This week we're covering some new and not so new restaurants around the area.

New Restaurants by Neighborhood
Melissa Magee takes us to three new neighborhood restaurants around the city.

Acadia (Bella Vista) | Facebook
824 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Melissa and the folks at Acadia show you how to make this quintessential New Orleans cocktail.

Engimono (Fairmount) | Facebook
1811 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Cadence (Fishtown) | Instagram
161 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123

New Restaurants in Old Old City
Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood is seeing an influx of new restaurants. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a taste tour.

Vista Peru | Facebook
20 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.398.5046

Royal Boucherie | Facebook
52 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.606.6313

Chez Ben Bistro | Facebook
400 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.931.4260

M Brown's Bar
401 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.931.4260

We visit some restaurants in the burbs.

New Restaurants in the 'burbs
Delicious eats are popping up all over the suburbs. Karen Rogers rounds up a few restaurants in the radius drawing a lot of attention!

Imbibe Food & Drink
101 Ford St, Conshohocken, PA 19428
* Imbibe is set to open in April 2018.

Miss Winnie's | Facebook
211 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382

Center Square Tavern
Woolwich Township, NJ 08085

Serving Brunch Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Social hour: 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Everyday
  • $1 off all drafts
  • $5 Bartenders choice glasses of wine
  • Half off appetizer from the kitchen

Late Night social hour 9 p.m. to close, Sunday - Thursday
  • $1 off all drafts
  • $5 Bartenders choice glasses of wine
  • Half off appetizer from the kitchen choice

After you finish eating you'll need to wash it all down, try two new beer pubs.

New Brewpubs
Two new brew pubs have hit the Philly scene. Chicago's Goose Island opens its first domestic brewery outside of Chicago, and Love City Brewery is one couple's dream come true.

Goose Island | Facebook
1002 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 560-8181

Love City Brewery | Facebook
1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900

American Whiskey Convention
6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Friday, April 13: 5:30 VIP admission, 6:30 General Admission at Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

Some may think it's the best meal of the day and our partners at Philly Mag have put together a Best Brunch guide.

Philadelphia Magazine's Best Brunches Guide
Philly Magazine has created the ultimate guide to the area's best brunches. Jeannette Reyes has the highlights. Philly Mag's best brunch spots

Café La Maude
816 N. 4th St. Philadelphia PA 19123
267-318-7869

The Dutch
1527 S. 4th St., Philadelphia PA 19147
215-755-5600

Malvern Buttery
233 East King Street, Malvern PA 19355
610-296-2534

Lacroix
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia PA 19103
In Delaware County, they're gearing up for Media Restaurant Week.

Media Restaurant Week
Media Restaurant Week is April 8th to April 13th and there are over 20 restaurants participating. Melissa Magee explores the offerings.
Media Restaurant Week | Facebook
Azie | Facebook
217, W State St, Media, PA 19063
(610) 566-4750

Stephen's on State | Facebook
105 W State St, Media, PA 19063

(610) 891-8900

Lotus Farm to Table | Facebook
112 W State St, Media, PA 19063
(610) 565-5554
Ariano | Facebook
114 S Olive St, Media, PA 19063
(610) 892-6944

Indoor-Outdoor Food Truck Festival
The event is Friday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight and benefits Philadabundance
Industrial Food Truck | Facebook
5200 Grey's Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
You can get your groove on while giving the gift of life...raising money and awareness for organ donation.

Gift of Life Gala
There's a charity event coming up that is such a huge gala, they call it 'THE Party'! It's a fundraiser for organ donation awareness right here in the Delaware Valley. The event is held April 13 at 8 p.m. Sign up to be a donor at www.donors1.org.
THE Party | Buy event tickets
The Bellevue Hotel
200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gift of Life Donor Program | Donors Are Heroes | Facebook | Instagram
401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-557-8090
Gina Gannon gets in the kitchen with our friends at Alessi Foods

In the Kicthen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for some brunch recipes you can make at home.
Win a $100 Acme Gift card: Enter here | 30-min dinner recipes

Shelter Me: Providence Animal Center - Cecily Tynan reports during Action News Mornings on April 7, 2018.

Shelter Me
Providence Animal Center's Rescued on the Runway is coming up soon. The charity event combines puppies and fashion with Cecily Tynan hosting the festivities.

Providence Animal Center's Rescued on the Runway
Sat, April 14, 2018, 7-10 p.m.
Cabrini University's Grace Hall
610 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA

Providence Animal Center | Rescued on the runway
555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063
You have a chance to hear your favorite classic rock songs with the Philly Pops.


