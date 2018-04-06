Police chase and catch armed Pizza Hut robbery suspect in Crescentville

EMBED </>More Videos

Police chase and catch alleged Pizza Hut bandit. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police witnessed an armed robbery in progress then chased down and captured the bandit Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia's Crescentville section as police tackled the suspect and took him into custody.

It holdup happened at 8:30 p.m. at the Pizza Hut restaurant at the Rising Sun Plaza Shopping Center on the 500 block of Adams Avenue.

Officers say the 43-year-old suspect robbed the business at gunpoint.

Only Action News was there as police recovered what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle with the stock removed from a wooded area not far from the plaza.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspolice chasearmed robberypizza
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News