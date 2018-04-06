PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police witnessed an armed robbery in progress then chased down and captured the bandit Thursday night.
Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia's Crescentville section as police tackled the suspect and took him into custody.
It holdup happened at 8:30 p.m. at the Pizza Hut restaurant at the Rising Sun Plaza Shopping Center on the 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Officers say the 43-year-old suspect robbed the business at gunpoint.
Only Action News was there as police recovered what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle with the stock removed from a wooded area not far from the plaza.
