Shooting investigation in Bristol Township, Pa.

Shooting investigation in Bristol Twp.: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 6, 2018.

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

The gunfire erupted before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Ford Road.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as investigators appeared to be searching the parking lot of an apartment building.

Action News is told one person was injured but refused to treatment.

There was no immediate word what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingBristol Township
