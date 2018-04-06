Denver Post mistakenly features Citizens Bank Park photo in guide to Coors Field

However, instead of using an image of the team's stadium, the paper erroneously published a photo of Citizens Bank Park.
The image ran on the cover of the paper's Life & Culture section.
The paper has since apologized for the mistake in a tweet:
The Philadelphia Phillies had a little fun with the error:
The Colorado Rockies joined in, writing "coors better" with an accurate photo of Coors Field.
The Phillies are 2-4. The team won its home opener 5-0 against the Miami Marlins.