SPORTS

Denver Post mistakenly features Citizens Bank Park photo in guide to Coors Field

A 2016 photo of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP/Matt Slocum)

The Denver Post published an article with a guide to Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, in anticipation of the baseball team's home opener on April 6, 2018.

However, instead of using an image of the team's stadium, the paper erroneously published a photo of Citizens Bank Park.


The image ran on the cover of the paper's Life & Culture section.

The paper has since apologized for the mistake in a tweet:



The Philadelphia Phillies had a little fun with the error:


The Colorado Rockies joined in, writing "coors better" with an accurate photo of Coors Field.



The Phillies are 2-4. The team won its home opener 5-0 against the Miami Marlins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsphilliescitizens bank parkColorado RockiesnewspapersportsMLB
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News