Freebie Friday: Ice cream cone, fitness classes, unicorn day party

PHILADELPHIA --It's time now for the first Freebie Friday of the month!
FREE ICE CREAM CONE
We begin with something many look forward to all year: Free Cone Day. On Tuesday, April 10th, Ben and Jerry's Scoop Shops around the world will be giving away free ice cream cones. To pick up your favorite flavor, just head to your local shop between noon and 8pm.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE FITNESS CLASSES
If you want to get a workout in before enjoying those free calories, head to the Manayunk Bridge on Sunday between 8am and 11:30am. The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is celebrating opening day of spring trails with a host of free fitness classes and activities. The offerings include bootcamp, zumba, yoga, karate, a group dog walk, and snacks.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE GUN LOCKS
Now to an important freebie for anyone who owns a firearm and is around kids. Project ChildSafe is giving away free cable-style gun locks and instructions.
To find a location where you can pick one up, CLICK HERE.
FREE KIDS WORKSHOP
You still have time to register children to build and decorate their own birdhouse at Home Depot. The kids workshop runs from 9am to noon on Saturday, April 7th. In addition to the birdhouse, children will also get to take home an apron and a special pin.
For mroe information and to find a store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE UNICORN DAY PRE-PARTY
Did you know that Monday, April 9th, is National Unicorn Day? Brandywine Ace Pet and Farm in West Chester did! They're hosting a pre-party this Sunday, April 8th, from 11am to 1pm. Kids will get to pet and take pictures with a magical unicorn, make their own unicorn craft and eat a unicorn's favorite food: cotton candy - all for free!
For more information on this fun event, CLICK HERE.
