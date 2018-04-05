FOOD & DRINK

'Cadence' Debuts In South Kensington With Bison Tartare & More

Photo: Jennifer T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A New American restaurant focused on regional and seasonal ingredients has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 161 W. Girard Ave. in South Kensington, the BYO spot is called Cadence.

Chefs Samantha Kincaid, Jon Nodler and Michael Fry--alumni of the High Street Hospitality Group--have joined forces for the new venture, which features an eight-seat chef's counter and a la carte and prix fixe menus, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The menu offerings include bison tartare with currants and beet rye bread, cauliflower and oat custard, and Elysian Fields lamb with grilled carrots, beluga lentils and black garlic. For dessert, there's citrus shaved ice and a malted chocolate tart topped with beet jam and whipped ricotta. (See the full menu on Cadence's website.)

With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Cadence has made a promising start.

Brittany W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 24th, said, "Cadence has a wonderful new rustic vibe and amazingly thoughtful dishes. The four-course menu is a must to get the full flavor experience. The chef and staff not only provided us impeccable service, but plenty of information about the inspiration of all of their unique dishes."

Yelper Anna Marie C. added, "I am so excited for a new lovely BYO in my hood--and I think they are still hitting their stride...Overall, a very good meal!"

Head on over to check it out: Cadence is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:30pm-10pm and Friday, and Saturday from 5:30pm-10:30pm. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News