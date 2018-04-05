9 Philadelphia Apartments In Bike Friendly Neighborhoods For $1,400/Month Or Less

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
971 N Lawrence St., #3 (Northern Liberties)
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 971 N Lawrence St.
In this unit, you'll find hardwood floors, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and small dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
514 South St., #204 (Queen Village)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 514 South St., also listed at $1,400 / month for its 477-square-feet of space.
In the furnished unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. As for building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site management and package service. Small pets are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
2332 Carpenter St., #1d (Graduate Hospital)
Here's a 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2332 Carpenter St. that's going for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
428 N 13th St., #3i (Callowhill)
Located at 428 N 13th St., here's a 914-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,400/ month.
In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, exposed brick, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1701 Tulip St., #7 (Fishtown - Lower Kensington)
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom spot is located at 1701 Tulip St.
In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, large windows, concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and closet space. Cats and dogs are welcome, for a fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
314 S 12th St., #2F (Washington Square West)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 314 S 12th St. and listed for $1,400 / month.
Tenants can expect the unit to feature hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, air conditioning, closet space, a dishwasher, wooden cabinets and recessed lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500 / dog and $250 / cat.)
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
1229 Chestnut St., #1609 (Washington Square West)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 1229 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, tenants can expect wooden cabinets, carpeted floors, closet space and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site maintenance. Hairball alert: cats are welcome in this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
2205 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 2205 Walnut St. and listed for $1,395 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and closet space. Expect on-site laundry in the building. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
145 S 13th St., #203 (Washington Square West)
Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence, located at 145 S 13th St. and also listed for $1,395 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, ample natural light, wooden cabinets and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.