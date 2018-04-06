NJ man facing charges in St. Patrick's Day homicide

A South Jersey man is now facing manslaughter charges following a Saint Patrick's Day fight that prosecutors say led to the death of the other man involved.Authorities say 52-year-old Howard Buckalew got into a fight with Jeffrey Pageau during a house party in Hamilton Township.Buckalew allegedly threw the man against kitchen cabinets and then against an outside patio area.The impact on Pageau's head caused severe damage and he died a week after the attack.Buckalew has a detention hearing on Monday.------