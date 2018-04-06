Captain Sam Schultz grew up in Huntingdon Valley. He joined the Marine Corps 6 years ago after ROTC training and quickly rose through the ranks. He was living out his lifelong goal.His father, Mitchell Schultze said, "He was well aware of the dangers of what he did and what he did was very dangerous. I guess that's just part of the excitement in some ways, but it did not deter him."Capt. Schultz's parents are trying to cope with the loss of their 28-year-old son, who was among the four Marines killed in the California desert helicopter crash this week during a training session. His Late grandfather was a military pilot and his father is licensed.Julie Schultze, Sam's mother said, "Sam had his private pilot's license by the time he was 18. He started flying before he got his driver's license. And it's in the blood.Mitchell added. "It's hard to accept, and I still have the feeling the phone will ring and he'll be there."Capt. Schultze did his ROTC training at Penn State and then joined the Marines.His high school alma mater, Abington High School, is proud of his service and he is remembered fondly.Abington High teacher, Thomas Kummer said, "I had just spoken with him two weeks ago. He let me know that he obtained the rank of captain, and was in charge of his helicopter. I was excited for him."Kelly Miller, High School counselor said, "He was a good student. When I saw his picture, I was taken aback. It was really sad. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."Funeral services for Captain Sam Schultze are set now for Sunday, April 15.------