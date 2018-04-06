NJ officer charged with simple assault of 13-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ officer charged with simple assault of 13-year-old girl. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A Gloucester Township police officer is facing a simple assault charge as a result of this newly-released body cam video.

It shows 27-year-old Officer John Flinn of Williamstown handcuffing a 13-year-old girl while responding to a report of a disturbance on March 8.

In the video, you hear the officer say, "Stop resisting." And the girl said, "I'm not."

Authorities say the girl was not resisting, and Flinn had no reason to strike her twice in the face, causing her to cry out in pain.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle suspended Flinn and notified the Camden County Prosecutor's Office of his alleged misconduct.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsteenassaultpolice
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News