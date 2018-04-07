Police are looking for a man reported missing after he sped off in his car from his home in the Manor Park community in New Castle, Delaware.Investigators say 45-year-old David Thompson made statements that caused concern for his welfare as he left his home.Thompson is described as 6' 2" tall, about 210 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair.He wears glasses.Police say he drove off in a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with Pennsylvania tags HRC 1665.Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.------