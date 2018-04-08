Brooklawn man arrested after woman stumbles into NJ store with gunshot wound

Arrest made in Washington Twp. shooting: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 8, 2018 (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police arrested a Brooklawn, New Jersey man Sunday in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Washington Township Saturday night.

Calvin Green, 40, was charged with attempted murder and related charges after police say he shot Dawn Clark, 41, of Maple Shade, four times during an argument Saturday evening.

Police said Green and Clarke are longtime acquaintances who had an argument while sitting in a car parked at the Millstream Apartments in Washington Township.

Police were dispatched to the Express Mart convenience store on Egg Harbor Road around 6:30 p.m, where they found Clark who had been shot in the stomach. She was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden where she was treated and released.

Officers of the WTPD and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's office began an investigation of the incident. They said Ms. Clark identified Green as the assailant and other evidence and witness interviews corroborated her account.

Green is being held pending a detention hearing in Superior Court, Woodbury, New Jersey.

