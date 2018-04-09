Police ID man, woman dead in West Philadelphia murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified the man and woman who were found dead following a murder-suicide in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say three children were home when their father, 27-year-old Daniel Gordy, killed their mom, 29-year-old Shanae Brown.

Police say he then turned the gun on himself.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the home on the 6200 block of Webster Street.

Their first priority was to rescue the children, who are 10, 4, and 3 years old.

Investigators say Daniel Gordy legally owned the gun, which had been fired seven times.

Family members say the couple had been arguing recently, but police have not determined a motive for the violence.

Police have no prior history of domestic disputes at the home.

The children were uninjured.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurder suicidemurdersuicideshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News