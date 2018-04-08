Driver crashes SUV into Minquadale house

EMBED </>More Videos

SUV crashes into Minquadale home. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MINQUADALE, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver lost control, going off the road, and crashing into a home in Minquadale, Delaware.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the unit block of Seaford Street.

Police say no one inside the house was injured.

One person in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The New Castle County collapse team and building inspector were called to the scene to examine the damage of the house.

It is not clear at this time why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newscrashaccidentNew Castle
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News