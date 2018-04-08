FIRE

West Philly fire under control, woman jumps from building

EMBED </>More Videos

Elderly woman jumps from West Philadelphia house fire: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., April 8, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person jumped from a burning building in West Philadelphia as firefighters battled the flames.

The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday on North 50th Street near Market.

Officials say a woman jumped from the second floor of the building. She was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

The fire was placed under control an hour after it began.

No other injuries were reported.

EMBED More News Videos

West Philly fire under control, woman jumps from building. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfireWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire
Fire causes damage to Gloucester County home
Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt
More fire
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News