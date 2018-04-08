FAMILY & PARENTING

Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on April 8, 2018. (WPVI)

GOSHEN, Ind. --
A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago.

The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets.

The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny, penciled print the adventures from her mother's time in southern California. On the front was a photo of palm trees lining a neighborhood street. The postage was three cents.

"I looked at the date and thought, how strange is that?" Combs said. It was addressed to "Miss Sharon Ann Gongwer" of nearby Wakarusa, so she looked up the name and found the intended recipient residing at an assisted living center near the hotel.

"It's a touch of my mother," Gongwer said. "I don't have many of her things anymore."

Neither woman knew how the postcard ended up at the hotel, but Combs said she was glad she came across it.

"Some people probably would have thrown it away if they found it," Combs said.

The postcard was well preserved.

"To have a postcard in this good of condition is amazing," Gongwer said as she thanked Combs for delivering the lost postcard.

"I'm glad I could make you smile today," Combs replied.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News