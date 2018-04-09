COLLEGE BASKETBALL

La Salle hires former Villanova assistant coach to lead men's basketball team

EMBED </>More Videos

Ashley Howard named head coach for LaSalle men's basketball: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m. April 8, 2018 (WPVI)

By
La Salle University students have high hopes for Ashley Howard, their new men's basketball coach.

"We're hoping he can take us all the way to the NCAA tournament," said sophomore Grace Mancini.

Howard spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach for the Villanova men's basketball team, serving as Coach Jay Wright's top assistant for the 2018 championship squad.

Howard has been with the Wildcats though two championships.

It's a welcome home for Howard, who previously worked at La Salle as an assistant coach. He was also an assistant for Drexel's team, his alma mater where he was once a star player.

Howard was also a standout player at Monsignor Bonner High School.

He is arriving at La Salle's campus weeks after Coach John Giannini parted ways with the team. Giannini was with the Explorers since 2004. La Salle made one appearance in the NCAA Tournament during his tenure.

"I'm excited for him , I'm excited for the whole team," said sophomore Sean Kelly. "I'm excited for him to bring new coaching for La Salle."

Senior Edward Hudak said, "the last two years have been rough to say the least, but I'm hoping he brings school spirit back and a team that plays together."

On Sunday, Coach Jay Wright sent out his blessing over Twitter.



A spokesperson for La Salle said Coach Howard met with the team on campus on Sunday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscollege basketballNCAAvillanovalasalle university
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coach Jay Wright in select company with 2nd NCAA title
Villanova Wildcats win NCAA Championship
Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory
Villanova students gear up for on-campus watch party
More college basketball
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News