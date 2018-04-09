6 Minute Meals: Red Owl Tavern's Chilled Pea Soup

In this 6 Minute Meal & a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli is in the Red Owl Tavern's kitchen learning how to make a chilled spring pea soup.Red Owl Tavern: Chef Caitlin Mateo's Chilled Spring Pea Soup2 cups Fresh peas, blanched (or may substitute frozen, thawed peas)2 cups Baby spinach2 each Fresh garlic clovescup Scallions, cut " in lengtheach Avocado, pit removed (you may use the whole avocado for thicker soup)1 each lemon, juiced3 cups vegetable stock, chilled2 TBSP agave nectarcup EVOO/canola oil blendTo Taste Kosher SaltTo begin making this chilled pea soup, make sure all ingredients are chilled before preparing. All of the ingredients will be used raw, so no need for any cooking!Put the first 8 ingredients into a blender and begin to process on medium speed.Once the soup is fully pureed, turn the blender to high speed and season with kosher salt, then add the oil blend in slowly until the soup is very smooth.Chef Tip: After blending, taste and add additional season if neededPour into bowl and top with jumbo lump crabmeat, crme fraiche & evooChef Tip: The soup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 daysChef Tip: The soup base is vegan so you can keep it vegan or vegetarian by simply changing the toppingsChef's alternate topping suggestions:-Chilled cooked quinoa, Greek yogurt drizzle (for vegan, you can use almond or coconut yogurt), cilantro-Bacon lardons, grated hardboiled egg, red pepper flakeGet creative!Have dinner at Red Owl Tavern a Tuesday- Friday night in April and mention you saw the 6 Minute Meal & a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you a free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entrée.Offer good through Friday, April 27th.------