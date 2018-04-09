PennDOT to repair potholes on 50 state highways

There's some good news for drivers and your hubcaps.Starting Monday, PennDOT will begin repairing potholes on more than 50 highways in the Philadelphia region.Crews will be on state highways this week filling and patching the deteriorated pavement.They will be working in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.Some lanes will need to be closed as crews fill the potholes.The roadways include:Route 32 (Bridge Street) in Morrisville Borough;Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and the ramps at the Route 63/U.S. 13 interchange in Bensalem Township;Route 332 (Newtown-Richboro Road) in Newtown Township;Route 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon Township;Ferry Road in Plumstead Township;Aquatong Road in Solebury Township;Wismer Road in Bedminster Township; andCallowhill Road in Hilltown Township.U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) in London Grove Township;U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Kennett and Pennsbury townships;U.S. 30 (Coatesville/Downingtown Bypass) in Valley, West Brandywine, Caln, East Caln, and West Whiteland townships;Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, East Caln, East Whiteland and West Whiteland townships, Downingtown Borough and City of Coatesville;U.S. 322 in West Goshen Township;Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Westtown and East Goshen townships;Route 23 (Ridge Road) in West Nantmeal, Warwick, South Coventry, East Pikeland, Schuylkill, East Coventry and East Vincent townships and Elverson and Phoenixville boroughs;Route 82 (Manor Road) in West Brandywine Township;Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in West Whiteland, Uwchlan, Upper Uwchlan, West Vincent, East Nantmeal, South Coventry and North Coventry townships;Route 896 (New London Road) in Franklin Township;Strasburg Road in East Fallowfield and West Bradford townships;Whitford Road in West Whiteland Township; andPhoenixville Pike in West Goshen Township.Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester, Ridley and Tinicum townships and City of Chester;Interstate 476 in Ridley Township and Swarthmore Borough;U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships;Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) in Nether Providence, Upper Providence and Newtown townships;Route 291 (Gov. Prince Boulevard) in Tinicum and Ridley townships and Eddystone Borough;Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Middletown and Edgmont townships;Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester, Lower Chichester and Concord townships;Lansdowne Avenue in Darby and Yeadon boroughs;Sellars Avenue in Ridley Park Borough;Concord Road in Chester, Aston and Concord townships;Ridge Road in Chadds Ford Township;Bethel/Station Road in Bethel and Concord townships;Garnet Mine Road in Bethel and Concord townships;Chelsie Road in Bethel Township;Bishop Hollow Road in Newtown Township;Oak Avenue/Hook Road in Upper Darby and Darby townships and Secane and Sharon Hill boroughs;Bodley Road in Chester Heights Borough; andAston Mills/Llewelyn Road in Aston Township.U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Upper Merion Township;U.S. 422 in Lower Pottsgrove, West Pottsgrove, North Coventry and Limerick townships;Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Upper Providence, Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick and Perkiomen townships and Schwenksville Borough;Route 73 (Big Road/Skippack Pike) in Skippack Township;Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Horsham Township;Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) in Montgomery and Springfield townships;Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) Worcester Township;Route 463 (Horsham Road) in Montgomery Township;Bethel Road in Worcester Township; andRidge Pike in Limerick and Pottsgrove townships and Trappe, Collegeville and Pottstown boroughs.State Road;Knights Road; andAcademy Road.------