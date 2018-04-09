Two new brew pubs have hit the Philly scene. Chicago's Goose Island opens its first domestic brewery outside of Chicago, and Love City Brewery is one couple's dream come true.
Goose Island | Facebook
1002 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 560-8181
Love City Brewery | Facebook
1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900
American Whiskey Convention
6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Friday, April 13: 5:30 VIP admission, 6:30 General Admission at Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
foodfyi barsFYI Phillyfyi drinksbeercraft beerwhiskey
foodfyi barsFYI Phillyfyi drinksbeercraft beerwhiskey