FOOD & DRINK

Check out Philly Mag's top brunch spots

EMBED </>More Videos

Some may think it's the best meal of the day and our partners at Philly Mag have put together a Best Brunch guide. (WPVI)

Philly Magazine has created the ultimate guide to the area's best brunches. Jeannette Reyes has the highlights. Philly Mag's best brunch spots

Café La Maude
816 N. 4th St. Philadelphia PA 19123
267-318-7869

The Dutch
1527 S. 4th St., Philadelphia PA 19147
215-755-5600

Malvern Buttery
233 East King Street, Malvern PA 19355
610-296-2534

Lacroix
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia PA 19103

----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi brunchfoodrestaurantMalvern Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly's feeding frenzy around Philly neighborhoods
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News